How much is Alajbegovic worth, the Bosnian star who has captivated half of Europe: in Serie A, he is on the radar of Milan, Napoli and Roma

Alajbegovic came through the youth ranks at Bayer Leverkusen, who, when they sold him to Salzburg, retained a buy-back clause that has been exercised in recent months: the fee stands at €8 million, enabling the German club to re-sign the Bosnian talent. Even before this move, Milan had begun to enquire about the potential costs of the deal; now, if they wish to take talks further, they will have to sit down and discuss matters with Leverkusen, who, despite having re-signed him, cannot rule out the possibility of him leaving immediately this summer. Much will depend on any offers that come in, given that, in addition to Milan, there are other clubs that have put him on their wish list, and in Italy, Roma and Napoli are also keen on him. As things stand, the player is valued at between €20m and €30m.



