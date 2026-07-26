How ‘guarantee of goals’ Cristiano Ronaldo balances work & play as ex-Juventus team-mate reveals what CR7 is like behind the scenes

Reflecting on his time at the Allianz Stadium, Costa provided a fascinating insight into the daily reality of sharing a dressing room with one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. Speaking about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, Costa explained how the veteran forward simplified the game for everyone around him.

"For almost 15 years, he had already been a guarantee for the goals he scored. He was such an easy player to handle: he joked a lot when it was time, but on the pitch he was a machine. I'm so happy to have had the opportunity to play with him. It was definitely a great fortune," Costa told Tuttosport.