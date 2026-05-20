"Hoeneß doesn't need Rettig's permission": The latest volley in the war of words between FC Bayern and the DFB

Hoeneß has repeatedly criticised Nagelsmann in recent weeks, citing excessive squad rotation and unclear role distribution. The Bayern Munich chairman also accused the club's former coach (2021–2023) of being "easily offended" and self-centred.

"If Germany still manages to become a team even though the coach has never fielded the same starting XI twice in a row, then we have a chance. Our national coach thinks he's going to win the match. No, the team wins the match," Hoeneß told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Speaking later to DAZN, he pressed home his point: "Who is our centre-forward? Who is in goal? Who are the full-backs? If this carries on, we'll walk out for the first World Cup match with a side that has never played together—and that won't cut it."