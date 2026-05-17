His smug dig at Uli Hoeneß falls flat! Julian Nagelsmann causes quite a stir with the example of Aleksandar Pavlovic

Nagelsmann responded more directly to recent criticism from Uli Hoeneß. The Bayern Munich chairman had accused the national team coach of rotating the squad too frequently. "If Germany can gel as a team even though the coach hasn't fielded the same starting XI twice in a row, then we have a chance," Hoeneß said. He added, "The German team has never played with the same starting XI twice in a row—I hold that against Julian, and I've already told him that face-to-face." Hoeneß also claimed that the former Bayern coach was "slightly offended" after a recent conversation.

"I hold Uli in extremely high regard," Nagelsmann began his riposte with a nod to the legend. "He has enjoyed incredible success and has played a major part in making Bayern Munich the club it is – including its standing in Europe." Hoeneß has his mobile number. "I'm always happy when he has something urgent to say. If he sees room for improvement in me, in the team, or in the squad, he's welcome to call me anytime."

However, he refused to let Hoeness's two specific accusations pass. "I very rarely take offence," Nagelsmann began. Then, with a smug grin, he addressed the rotation critique: "Just one example: Aleks Pavlovic started in September. In October he was injured, so we substituted him once. I doubt Uli would have been thrilled if I'd said, 'Come on, Pavlo, the injury doesn't matter—you have to play in October anyway.'"