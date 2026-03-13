His comeback has a spicy twist! The "perfect substitute" returns to the pitch at FC Bayern after 537 days

Exactly one week before this incident, Ulreich had replaced the injured regular goalkeeper Manuel Neuer against Werder Bremen – and that was his last appearance to date. When Neuer was sidelined again in December 2024, Daniel Peretz replaced him. In January, Jonas Urbig arrived and has been gaining regular playing time ever since – partly out of necessity, partly by choice.

Because Neuer is currently out with a torn calf muscle, Urbig started again on Tuesday against Atalanta Bergamo, but suffered a concussion in the 6-1 gala. Peretz (25) has been on loan at Southampton FC since January, while Alexander Nübel (29) has been at VfB Stuttgart for some time. So that leaves only one: 37-year-old Sven Ulreich will guard the Munich goal at the weekend, making his first competitive appearance in 537 days and his 104th overall for FC Bayern. Ironically, the opponent is Leverkusen, with Ulreich's special friend Rolfes.

Urbig will be out for around a week, Neuer even longer – Ulreich may also be called upon for the return leg against Atalanta on Wednesday and the following Saturday in the Bundesliga against Union Berlin. Until then, a young player will take over as substitute goalkeeper. Either Jannis Bärtl (19) from the fourth-division reserve team or Leonard Prescott (16) from the U19s, who travelled to Bergamo as third-choice keeper. The supposedly most promising goalkeeping talent, Leon Klanac (19), is also currently injured.