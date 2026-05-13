He was lined up to play as a striker there! The curious story behind Niklas Süle's collapsed transfer revealed

At the time, Süle was turning out for SV Darmstadt 98's youth setup, and reports claimed he had already agreed to join the club.

The transfer collapsed when the Bertolt-Brecht-Schule, FCN's partner school, declined to admit him, prompting his parents to block the move to Franconia.

Had the move gone ahead, Süle was earmarked to continue his development as a striker with the club. Instead, he later joined TSG Hoffenheim.