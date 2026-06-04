He turned out to be a €40 million flop at Juventus! Eintracht Frankfurt are reportedly keen on the former Bundesliga striker

Openda joined Torino on loan from Leipzig last summer, but a mandatory buy option in the deal kicked in once Juventus's on-pitch form met the agreed target: a top-ten finish in Serie A.

A 1-0 victory at Atalanta Bergamo in mid-April confirmed Juventus' top-ten finish and triggered the clause. For Leipzig, the permanent transfer of the 26-year-old forward—signed from RC Lens in 2023—represented a significant windfall. In total, the loan fee, fixed transfer fee and bonus payments earned RB around €50 million, with the transfer fee alone standing at €42.75 million.