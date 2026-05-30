Even without these complications, signing Hincapie would be a challenging prospect for Barça. The Ecuadorian World Cup veteran (51 caps) is a regular starter under Mikel Arteta, who trusts him especially in high-profile matches; he is even in the Gunners' starting line-up for Saturday's Champions League final against PSG in Budapest. According to the Daily Mail, he feels at home in London.

Barcelona have already begun their summer shopping spree, signing England international Anthony Gordon (25) from Newcastle United on Friday to bolster the left flank. Julian Alvarez (26, Atlético Madrid) and Manchester City's former captain Bernardo Silva (31) are also set to join.

Sporting director Deco still wants at least one new centre-back, and this summer he finally has the budget to spend despite the club's heavy debts. Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni was the top target, but that talk has gone cold.

A left-footed defender who can also push forward on the wing, Hincapie matches the Blaugrana's wish list. He joined Leverkusen from CA Talleres in 2021 for just under €6.5 million, matured rapidly, and last season helped Xabi Alonso's side secure the Bundesliga and DFB Cup double.

This summer, he will face Germany with Ecuador on the third matchday of the group stage at the World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.