Against the Finns, he swung in a quick corner for Deniz Undav to open the scoring in the 34th minute, then delivered another assist to the Stuttgart striker in the 57th. "He's a player who can operate in several positions and will be very valuable to us," praised Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann.

In Sunday's match in Mainz, the 18-year-old started on the right wing, forming an incisive front three with Bayern Munich team-mate Jamal Musiala and Liverpool's Florian Wirtz. "At that age you have a carefree attitude. He should savour this phase, go out and enjoy himself," said captain Joshua Kimmich. "He needs to believe in himself, take the ball, take risks and have a go at goal."

Karl, who has now made two senior appearances as a substitute, admitted he felt "goosebumps during the warm-up" and added that the national anthem and "my assist were special for me. I was really pleased and I'm happy about the trust the coaching staff have placed in me."