After their Champions League exit against PSG, Bayern Munich will need a standout goalkeeper in Wolfsburg to keep them from falling behind and to help them eventually win. Youngster Tom Bischof later criticises the Munich side's performance and is immediately corrected by manager Vincent Kompany.
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"He made a mistake in that interview": Vincent Kompany corrects Bayern youngster following criticism of the high press
"Conceding so many goals and facing so many chances is never good," Bischof told Sky. "I've watched a few games from the sidelines recently, and we've lacked the basics of counter-pressing—immediate ball recovery after losing possession."
The 20-year-old, who completed 90 minutes in Wolfsburg, could not attribute the issue to fatigue at the end of a gruelling season, but noted, "That's why we often have to cover unnecessarily long distances." He concluded, "When we press high, we score plenty of goals. Lately, though, we've conceded far too many."
Vincent Kompany explains why Bischof is wrong
Bischof had a point about the goals conceded; the record champions had recently shipped five in Paris and three each in Mainz and at home to Heidenheim. However, his take on the pressing drew a swift rebuttal from his manager, who strongly disagreed.
"No, of course not," Kompany told Sky when asked if Bischof was correct. "He's a young player and he made a mistake in that interview."
The 40-year-old then referred to Wolfsburg's first-half dominance to justify his criticism: "You can't counter-press a hundred times if you keep losing possession straight away. The issue isn't a lack of desire to counter-press; you simply can't win games that way. You don't have to win the game in the first ten or 15 minutes. You can counter-press once, twice, maybe three times, but eventually your legs will fade."
After the break, Bayern regained control and dominated possession, and that, Kompany noted, was "down to our behaviour when in possession."
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Kompany isn't angry with Bischof: "Tom's a great lad"
The 40-year-old coach shrugged off Bischof's comments with a wink. "Tom's a great lad, but I had a bit more perspective straight after the match," Kompany said.
Despite Harry Kane missing his first ever Bundesliga penalty—after converting 24 previously—Bayern still prevailed 1-0 in Wolfsburg thanks to a stunning goal from Michael Olise.
On the final matchday this Saturday, Munich host promoted side 1. FC Köln, before travelling to Berlin a week later to face defending champions VfB Stuttgart in the DFB Cup final.
FC Bayern in Wolfsburg: Two very different halves
Wolfsburg dominated the first half in attack, but Bayern turned the tables after the break (data: flashscore).
First half
Second half
Shots
15:5
2:11
Shots on target
5:1
0:8
Clear-cut chances
4:1
1:1
xG
2.32:0.94
0.75:0.92