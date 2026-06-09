He is said to be "particularly keen": FC Bayern appear to be on the verge of another transfer coup

However, a move to Munich may prove difficult at first. Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah form an extremely solid centre-back partnership, one that Min-Jae Kim previously struggled to break into, forcing him to settle for a place on the bench.

The South Korean is also the key to a potential move for Bisseck to Munich. Only if Kim leaves Bayern in the summer—generating transfer revenue and freeing up a squad place—is it realistic that Bayern will get serious in the race for the Inter defender. According to consistent media reports, Kim—like Hiroki Ito—is permitted to leave if a suitable offer materialises. A fee of at least €30 million is reportedly being demanded, while Ito could depart for €20 million. Kim is said to have already given Juventus Turin his word on a move.

Competition is equally fierce at right-back, Bisseck's potential backup role. Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanisic have emerged as the season's secret winners, alternating on the left and right of the back four but with Laimer occupying right-back for most of his outings and delivering arguably his best campaign in a Munich shirt. The Austrian's contract runs until 2027, and after some early friction, talks on an extension are now reportedly progressing smoothly.