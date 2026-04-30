He has no future at FC Bayern Munich: Chelsea have slapped a massive price tag on Nicolas Jackson, currently on loan from FC Bayern

Jackson remains under contract at Chelsea until 2033, having joined the club in 2023 for a €37 million fee paid to Villarreal. With more than a decade left on his deal, the Blues see the €70 million asking price as a fair valuation for the forward, who has scored ten goals and provided four assists in roughly 1,150 minutes for Bayern.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have yet to decide whether to sell the Senegalese international this summer or give him a second chance to prove his worth. That call will also hinge on the new manager's plans for the forward. Liam Rosenior, who replaced Enzo Maresca in January, has already been dismissed. Until the end of the season, former assistant Calum McFarlane will take charge on an interim basis, and the club has yet to confirm a permanent successor. The favourite to take the job is former world-class player Cesc Fabregas, who spent four and a half years as a professional at Chelsea and is currently causing a sensation with Como in Serie A.