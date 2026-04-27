He has finally brought the horror run to a halt! Fresh speculation surrounds a controversial loan deal involving FC Bayern

The 30-year-old Portuguese midfielder moved from Fulham to Bayern Munich in 2024 for €51 million at the request of then-manager Thomas Tuchel. The problem: by the time he arrived, Tuchel had already left. Under Vincent Kompany, Palhinha played only a minor role, so he returned to London on loan after a season. Spurs paid a loan fee of €5 million and secured an option to buy for €25 million.

The campaign began promisingly: until November, Palhinha was a regular starter and even contributed to Tottenham’s strong runs in the Premier League and Champions League. Once the club’s form collapsed, however, he lost his place and became a rotation option. His last start came on 5 March, and he was only a late substitute against Wolves.

“Of course, it’s a difficult situation at his club at the moment. But João is a fighter,” Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said last week. With the club’s league status for next season still unclear, Freund added that it was “difficult to say anything concrete about his future”, though he stressed, “Tottenham already know what they have in him.”