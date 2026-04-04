"He’d be a great fit for BVB!" According to Kevin Großkreutz, Serhou Guirassy’s successor needs to become a rising star in the Bundesliga

"It would be brilliant. I think he’s a good bloke and he knows where he comes from. He’d be a good fit for BVB," enthused Großkreutz on the podcast *Viertelstunde Fußball* hosted by his mate Fisnik Asllani, who is currently under contract with TSG Hoffenheim until 2029 but, according to Großkreutz, "doesn’t really fit in at the club he’s at right now."

Instead, the 37-year-old, who played over 230 games for the Black and Yellows, would love to see Asllani in Dortmund. "That would be brilliant. He could be a Dortmund player," Großkreutz continued, adding that he had personally recommended the move to the Kosovan international.

"There was a headline once suggesting that Asllani might move to BVB," recalls Großkreutz. "So I wrote to him: 'Come on over at last. You’ll see, it doesn’t get any better than this!'" Because the former BVB midfielder "exchanges messages with him quite often. We met somewhere and have kept in touch ever since."