Harry Styles forces Ajax to move to 6,000 capacity stadium as opponents threaten to boycott European play-off

The burgeoning crisis was not unforeseen, as the Groningen hierarchy had proactively flagged the potential stadium bottleneck to footballing authorities nearly a month before the fixture was confirmed.

Van Mosselveld revealed that he had officially contacted the KNVB to request a clear contingency plan, fearing that local government would be unable to host multiple matches simultaneously. Criticising the administrative failure, Van Mosselveld added: "Especially since I already inquired about these scenarios with the KNVB on April 23: what if, and how are we going to deal with that?

"It is an assumption, but I have the impression that the people there hoped that the scenario in which both FC Volendam and Ajax would end up in the play-offs would not occur. I already find it remarkable that we have to move to another stadium. It should never be the case that the local authorities decide not to allow away fans. And yet, that scenario comes true anyway."