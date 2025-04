This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images/GOAL Harry Kane WILL return to the Premier League and 'have a go at' Alan Shearer's scoring record as England & Bayern Munich striker backed to play on until 36 H. Kane Premier League Transfers Bayern Munich Bundesliga England Bayern Munich star Harry Kane has been backed to return to the Premier League and "have a go" at Alan Shearer's goalscoring record. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Kane starring at Bayern Munich

Linked with Premier League return

Backed to "have a go" at Shearer's record Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Bundesliga FCA FCB Match preview