Harry Kane curse threat! Ghanaian witch doctor who claimed responsibility for Cristiano Ronaldo injury vows to 'stop' England captain in World Cup clash

Bonsam claims he wants to disrupt Kane's influence against Ghana, though he insisted he is not seeking to cause a serious injury. Speaking to the Daily Star, the spiritualist stated: "I am working on Harry Kane. I have shown what I am capable of before, so I know what work I must do to stop him. I am very famous for my predictions. I am not wishing him serious injury. It will be just enough to stop him against my country. I will do my work so that it can help Ghana."

Regarding his influence on Ronaldo, Bonsam maintained that his methods transcend traditional medicine. He said in 2014: "I know what Cristiano Ronaldo's injury is about, I'm working on him. I am very serious about it. I said it four months ago that I will work on Cristiano Ronaldo seriously and rule him out of the World Cup or at least prevent him from playing against Ghana and the best thing I can do is to keep him out though injury.

"This injury can never be cured by any medic, they can never see what is causing the injury because it is spiritual. Today, it is his knee, tomorrow it is his thigh, next day it is something else."