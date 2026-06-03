Hansi Flick named La Liga coach of the year after guiding Barcelona to back-to-back La Liga titles amid Real Madrid's chaotic season

Flick’s remarkable achievements at Barcelona were further magnified by the sheer chaos unfolding at their fiercest rivals, Real Madrid. While the Catalan club enjoyed stability, the capital side endured a disastrous, trophyless season plagued by dressing room crises and severe clashes between players and the coaching staff. The turmoil peaked when Xabi Alonso departed his managerial role after just half a season. Alvaro Arbeloa was subsequently brought in to steady the ship, but he failed to provide any meaningful tactical improvement. Consequently, Real Madrid ended the campaign completely empty-handed. Following this miserable year, they are now preparing to begin a new era, most likely under the leadership of Jose Mourinho in his highly anticipated second stint.