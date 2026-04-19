Valencia CF and Betis Sevilla are reportedly tracking the highly rated forward and are weighing moves to secure his services from next summer.

The forward remains under contract at Spanish second-tier side Valladolid until the end of the current campaign, and while the club is pushing for an extension, no agreement has been reached.

AS reports that Chuki is unlikely to stay beyond this season, favouring a fresh challenge that could take him to a new club on a free transfer in the summer.