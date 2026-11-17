Next Golden Boy? ‘Sky’s the limit’ for Bayern Munich wonderkid Lennart Karl as Dietmar Hamann explains why 18-year-old sensation can emulate Lamine Yamal
World Cup pain but history made at senior level
Karl has already come a long way in a relatively short space of time, with his first-team debut having been made at the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025. He went on to become Bayern’s youngest goalscorer in Champions League competition - aged 17 years and 242 days - and registered nine efforts in total last season while becoming a Bundesliga title winner.
The talented teenager faces fierce competition for places in Bavaria - from the likes of Michael Olise and Luis Diaz down the flanks and Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane as a central striker. He has, however, continued to see regular game time and earned senior international recognition.
An untimely thigh injury dashed his World Cup dreams during the summer of 2026, and a slow start to the latest domestic and continental campaigns has been overcome. Karl should be a serious contender for the prestigious Golden Boy prize in 2027.
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Will Karl win the Golden Boy award in 2027?
Hamann admits as much, with the former Bayern midfielder - who was speaking in association with Lottoland Live Casino - telling GOAL when asked if Karl is next in line for that U21 award: “He's a brilliant player. Obviously, he's a talent. I think he only turned 18 a few months ago.
“There's a lot of talk about the way he dresses, what he does off the field, I think they just need to let it be because we were looking for the last 10 years for somebody who is a bit different. We've got somebody now, so we shouldn't try to change him.
“I think he's an exceptional player. He played a few minutes for Germany against the Netherlands. Obviously, he's got Olise ahead of him because he likes to play on the right wing. He can also play in the middle.
“I think a lot will depend on what happens with Olise. But yeah, he's probably the biggest talent or biggest young player coming through we've got in Germany at the moment.”
How good can teenage wonderkid Karl become?
Pressed further on how good Karl can become and whether he could go on to scale similar heights to Barca sensation Lamine Yamal - a player who has already won La Liga, the European Championship and World Cup: “I think the sky's the limit for him.
“There was a time last year, exactly a year ago, October-November, Kane had a bit of a quiet spell, Olise wasn’t really firing, and he was the one carrying the team in the Champions League games.
“There was a game at Arsenal, I think it was last season, where he's been the best player. I think he scored a goal and was the best Munich player at 17 years of age. Now, if you play at 17 at this level and you don't just play or take part in the game, you dominate games, which he did in the Champions League and the Bundesliga, it shows what a wonderful talent he is.
“I think the sky's the limit. Obviously, there's a lot of outside influences for young lads these days, but if he keeps his feet on the ground, I think anything is possible.”
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Bayern have long-term contract in place with Karl
Bayern have been able to tie Karl down on a professional contract through to the summer of 2029, meaning that they should be the ones to benefit from ongoing development for the foreseeable future.
It remains to be seen just how high the youngster’s star will rise, with there still much for him to learn - on and off the field. If he can stay grounded, there is every reason to believe that a Golden Boy bid will be followed by Ballon d’Or ones in the years to come.
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