Borussia Dortmund have won their final home game of the 2025/26 season, securing second place ahead of schedule. BVB defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3–2 (2–1) on Matchday 33 of the Bundesliga. Eintracht took an early lead through Can Uzun (2'), before Serhou Guirassy (42'), Nico Schlotterbeck (45+1) and youngster Samuele Inacio, with his first goal for the first team, turned the match in BVB's favour. Jonathan Burkardt pulled one back for the Hessians too late (87). The ratings and individual reviews of the BVB players.

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