Gladbach's Gio Reyna reportedly in, Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna out of USMNT squad for 2026 World Cup

The USMNT's players were informed of their World Cup status on Friday ahead of Tuesday's official roster announcement in New York. The roster is subject to change until June 1, but head coach Mauricio Pochettino has selected an initial 26-player World Cup team that will compete this summer, barring injury.

Reyna is among the 26, according to the Athletic. The Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder has been named to the team despite playing just 509 minutes this season. Pochettino, though, has referred to Reyna as "special", and the midfielder's creative ability was enough to earn him a place in the squad.

He's reportedly joined by Berhalter, son of former USMNT coach Gregg, as well as 2022 World Cup veterans Aaronson and Turner. McKenzie, one of the last few cuts during the last cycle, is also on the team.