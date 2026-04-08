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Gianluigi Donnarumma⒞Getty Images
Moataz Elgammal

Gianluigi Donnarumma 'hurt' by allegations Italy players demanded massive bonus ahead of World Cup failure against Bosnia-Herzegovina

G. Donnarumma
Italy
Manchester City
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy
Bosnia and Herzegovina
World Cup Qualification UEFA

Italy captain Gianluigi Donnarumma has furiously denied reports that the national team squad demanded a lucrative financial bonus prior to their catastrophic World Cup qualifying play-off defeat to Bosnia-Herzegovina. The visibly emotional goalkeeper insists the players never prioritised money over the pride of wearing the Azzurri shirt during the devastating qualification campaign.

  • Origin of the bonus allegations

    According to La Repubblica, rumours circulated that the Italy squad requested a bonus of €300,000 - equating to roughly €10,000 for each of the 28 players - before their crucial play-off clash. Following a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss that condemned the nation to a third consecutive World Cup absence, public backlash intensified immensely. However, speaking to Sky Sport, Donnarumma moved to vehemently squash these claims. The Manchester City star clarified that the players never asked for financial rewards.

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  • Italy v Northern Ireland - FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO play-offsGetty Images Sport

    Donnarumma denies bonus demands

    Addressing the claims directly, the goalkeeper delivered a full, unedited rebuttal regarding the harsh financial accusations levelled against his team.

    "I was hurt by the comments, the words that came out. As captain, I never went to ask for a single euro from the national team. What the national team does is a gift to the players who qualify for a tournament, but it’s only that, nobody asked anything of the Federation. Our gift was going to the World Cup, but unfortunately that didn't happen. No one asked for bonuses; it was a prize that the national team gives when you qualify," the 27-year-old explained, completely denying the reports.

  • Processing the Bosnia nightmare

    The pain of the defeat remains incredibly raw. Donnarumma admitted the immediate aftermath was a genuine struggle. "It has been hard and tiring days, just like for all Italians who cared so much about going back to the World Cup, like me and the whole team," he explained.

    The emotional toll was highly evident as he broke down in tears when discussing the departures of head coach Gennaro Gattuso and delegation chief Gianluigi Buffon.

    He added: "An amazing relationship, also with the president. We are sorry for that too, for them. It’s normal that you feel responsible for everything that is happening now, and it hurts. But we must move on, I thank everyone, they gave an important hand. We must go forward. Anyway, besides the disappointments, we have done important things, from the European Championship win to the record for consecutive victories; not everything is to be thrown away. We must react, it’s tough, but we must go forward with strength."

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    Moving toward the 2030 cycle

    With the nation now looking at a terribly long road to redemption ahead of the 2030 World Cup, the overarching focus must shift to rebuilding from the ground up. Despite the immense heartbreak, the squad must rediscover their identity. "There are four years until another World Cup, and in between there are important competitions. Before thinking about the World Cup again, we must think about these big tournaments in between to start again strong immediately," he concluded.