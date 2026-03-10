Gianluigi Donnarumma glad he has 'less work to do' as Man City goalkeeper escapes battle with 'most amazing' Kylian Mbappe in Real Madrid clash

Donnarumma has admitted it is a significant boost to avoid facing Mbappe, whose persistent injury troubles have left him sidelined for the midweek clash. Speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Champions League round of 16, the Italian shot-stopper, who won the competition last term, highlighted the severe threat posed by his former teammate.

"I have been lucky enough to play with him and he is one of the most amazing players in the world, he is a great talent. As a goalkeeper not facing these kind of players can be an advantage! I have less work to do I would say, but the players that will replace him are champions. We will have to pay the same attention. Kylian, I am a great friend of his and I hope he can be ready for the second leg because he deserves it.", Donnarumma said.