Gattuso: "The most important match of my career – I’m carrying the weight of Italy on my shoulders. People come up to me and ask me to take us to the World Cup"

Gennaro Gattuso, Italy’s manager, spoke on the eve of the crucial World Cup play-off between Italy and Northern Ireland, scheduled for tomorrow at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo:





Here are his comments to Sky:





“The mood within the team is good; we’ve had three great days with a fantastic atmosphere. It’s normal – we know what’s at stake tomorrow, and it’s right to be fired up and feel a bit of responsibility and tension.”





Will this be a match decided mainly by mental strength, or will physical fitness also be a factor?

"Both; the legs have to be up to it too. Tomorrow will be a match where our opponents will do very few things, but they’ll do those things well. We’ll have to be mentally strong; we’ll have to be able to dig deep. Then, when we have the ball, we’ll try to put them under pressure." -





Bastoni is improving; do you think he’ll be fit enough for the bench?

"We’ll see. Both he and Scamacca have been training separately. These lads are keen to make themselves available and grit their teeth."





Will tomorrow’s match be the most important of your managerial career?

"It will certainly be the most important match. I’ve got a lot riding on this; I’m young but I’ve got a nation on my shoulders. I won’t deny that over the past few months I’ve often been stopped in the street and asked to take Italy to the World Cup. I’m used to the pressure, but this is the most important match of my career."







