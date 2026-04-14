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GALLERY: All of the must see celeb sightings at Nike Toma Atlanta

Nike Toma Atalanta was a spot for both footballing excellence and artistic expression. Here's a look at the biggest names, and how they promoted the beautiful game.

  • Travis ScottNike

    Travis Scott

    The Grammy-award winning rapper continued his strong ties with soccer in the United States.

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  • 21 SavageGOAL

    21 Savage

    It is no secret that 21 Savage is an avid Arsenal fan. He showed out for Nike.

  • Mia CoronaNike

    Mia Corona

    Corona is one of the brightest talents of the U.S. soccer setup - and named after USWNT legend Mia Hamm.

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  • Sofaygo NikeNike

    Sofaygo

    SoFaygo went viral in 2019, and has been a mainstay in the music scene ever since. A good friend of Scott, he performed at Toma.

  • New World XINike

    New World XI