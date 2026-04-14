Nike
GALLERY: All of the must see celeb sightings at Nike Toma Atlanta
- Nike
Travis Scott
The Grammy-award winning rapper continued his strong ties with soccer in the United States.
- GOAL
21 Savage
It is no secret that 21 Savage is an avid Arsenal fan. He showed out for Nike.
- Nike
Mia Corona
Corona is one of the brightest talents of the U.S. soccer setup - and named after USWNT legend Mia Hamm.
- Nike
Sofaygo
SoFaygo went viral in 2019, and has been a mainstay in the music scene ever since. A good friend of Scott, he performed at Toma.
- Nike
New World XI