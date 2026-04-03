From viral 'Icicle Kick' to offside revolution: Five storylines for Canadian Premier League's biggest season yet

The Canadian Premier League (CPL) enters its eighth season in 2026, a campaign that could prove pivotal in the top division’s evolution.

Sitting as an eight-team league, it offers some of the most travel in the world, with the distance between Pacific FC and the HFX Wanderers at 2,789 miles - an over six-hour connecting flight taken twice a season by each side.

The 2026 season brings change. There’s a new club in Montréal, FC Supra du Québec, and a rebrand as York United becomes Inter Toronto.

Yet the CPL still sits at eight teams, having lost two in its first seven seasons - FC Edmonton in 2022 and Valour FC in 2025. Even so, there’s a sense that 2026 offers a step forward, with growth opportunities emerging alongside the boost of Canada co-hosting the FIFA World Cup.

GOAL answers five key questions heading into the 28-game regular season, which leads into a four-team playoff for the North Star Cup.