From viral 'Icicle Kick' to offside revolution: Five storylines for Canadian Premier League's biggest season yet

The 2026 season will see the debut of FC Supra du Québec, the first CPL club based in the province of Québec, the only Canadian province where French is the primary language. While political efforts for an independent Québec have dwindled in recent decades, the province's soccer and broader sporting cultures differ sharply from the rest of the country.
In their roster build, FC Supra has opted to sign only players from Québec, drawing comparisons to Spain’s Athletic Club, which famously signs only Spanish players and remains a strong La Liga team.
Yet, the question is whether the Québec talent, both experienced and young, will be good enough to challenge other established professional sides.
They are led by head coach Nicholas Razzaghi, who previously managed CS Saint Laurent in Ligue 1 Quebec, the province's previous highest level.
Under his tutelage, the amateur side scored against Toronto FC in the 2024 Canadian Championship, netting a marquee moment against Euro 2021 winners Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne. Rocco Placentino, the club’s president, also enters the professional space after 13 years as the technical director of Saint-Laurent.
Québec’s elite talent is proven. On Canada’s recent 27-man national team squad for March, five players hailed from the province, including key talents Ismaël Koné and Moïse Bombito, both of whom spent time with CS Saint-Laurent’s Ligue 1 program.
While Supra wasn’t going to draw any CanMNT stars, they’ve added former CPL champions, including David Choiniére and Aboubacar Sissoko. They’ve also signed CPL-experienced players, including Sean Rea and Diyaeddine Abzi, a former standout left back who returns after spells in France and Spain’s second tiers.
Not many clubs in the modern era have taken on this approach, with Chivas de Guadalajara the famed other CONCACAF side to do it. Yet, it provides a new wrinkle and could see the Québec public back the team.