Frenkie de Jong diagnosed with knee ligament injury as Barcelona & Netherlands star reveals he played through pain during World Cup

In a detailed statement, De Jong revealed that the root of the problem dates back to his participation in the World Cup, where he featured in four matches before the Netherlands suffered a last-32 exit against Morocco on penalties. "During the World Cup I injured my knee. After the first scans, the doctors told me it was a small injury and that it would not get worse if I continued playing," De Jong stated. "The only challenge was to play with a little bit of pain, but throughout my career I have done everything that has been necessary to help the team, my club and my country."

The situation changed upon his return to club duties, where more intensive medical checks revealed the true extent of the damage. "During the holidays I returned to Barcelona for more exams. These showed that the injury was more serious than what was initially determined. Luckily, in this state surgery is not necessary and I am totally focused on my recovery and on returning to the field of play as soon as possible," he added.