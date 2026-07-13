Four-time Champions League winner Mapi Leon follows Alexia Putellas & Mary Earps to London City Lionesses as impressive summer transfer window continues for Michele Kang project

Speaking upon her arrival in London, Leon said: "I’m excited and happy to be here. It’s an interesting and attractive project. I have seen what is being built and what is taking shape. I played in Spain for many years and I felt now was the right time to move given the project. The English league is helping women’s football grow. I wanted to test myself in another country, another league, playing a different type of football.

"I think it is incredible what Michele conveys. She is an inspirational woman who wants women’s football to develop and thrive. Of course, I want to be part of something like this, a club which has been created for women. My team-mates will help me settle into the new environment and I hope my experience and leadership can help the team this season. I am looking forward to working with head coach Eder [Maestre], the staff and my new team-mates.

"My intention here is to reach the highest level as quickly as possible. Everything in a project goes in stages and requires hard work. I want to keep winning and still have the determination to be able to achieve this. Hopefully we can do this with London City Lionesses."