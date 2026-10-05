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Former West Ham and Portugal star Hugo Porfirio spotted working as Uber driver in Lisbon
- APL
Former international found behind wheel
Former Portugal international Porfirio has surprised supporters after being spotted working as an Uber driver across Lisbon at the age of 53. The winger, who featured in the Premier League for West Ham during the 1996-97 campaign, was unexpectedly recognised by two passengers on a short ride between Olivais and Chelas. The encounter quickly generated widespread discussion across Portugal, with the former forward having spent years deliberately living away from the public eye.
Viral ride unmasks illustrious past
The chance meeting gained traction online after content creator Andre Ramalho shared footage of the unexpected journey. Outlining his disbelief at discovering who was behind the wheel, Ramalho explained the circumstances in a video reported by Portuguese outlet A Bola: "We were walking because we were only going from Olivais to Chelas, which is a 10-minute walk, but we were a bit late, fell asleep, and had to call an Uber."
The passengers' amazement grew upon realising their driver was part of Portugal's golden generation at Euro 1996. Continuing his reaction in the clip, Ramalho added: "This guy is totally taking us for granted. What do you mean, nothing special? He played in Euro 1996, played with Rui Costa, Luis Figo, Vitor Baia. He's the coolest guy ever. Really cool. He drove well... I don't even know if football players are known for driving well."
- Panoramic by PsnewZ
Decorated journey across European leagues
Long before ferrying passengers through the capital, Porfirio enjoyed a varied top-flight career after being handed his senior debut by Sir Bobby Robson at Sporting CP. The tricky winger went on to make 27 appearances for the Hammers and impressed in Spain with Racing Santander before sealing a switch to Benfica. In the twilight of his playing days, the three-cap senior international represented Nottingham Forest on loan and later featured in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr.
Quiet life replaces sporting glory
The Lisbon-born veteran's final involvement in the professional game came as a member of Sporting CP B's coaching staff more than a decade ago. Earning a living behind the wheel marks a striking departure from an era spent sharing dressing rooms with his country's finest talents. Completely detached from modern football's relentless glare, Porfirio appears content navigating an unpretentious daily routine away from the cameras.
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