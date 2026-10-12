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Former Scotland manager Craig Levein recalls attending bizarre 'church exorcism' with Gordon Brown to sign Marvin Andrews
Bizarre transfer mission in Kirkcaldy
Speaking on the Undr the Cosh podcast, Levein explained how a routine transfer meeting took a wild turn. Raith Rovers were trying to sign Andrews, who had just been released by Rangers. Brown, who was the Chancellor of the Exchequer at the time before becoming Prime Minister, called Levein to meet him in Kirkcaldy. Upon arrival, Levein was shocked by the grand entrance of the powerful politician. "As an aside, Raith are trying to sign Marvin Andrews. So I drive along and park my car in the car park and when I got there three Range Rovers came tearing into the car park," Levein recalled.
- AFP
Gordon Brown leads the way
The drama escalated when Brown instructed Levein to get into his car to go and see Andrews, who was working at the Zion Praise Centre. The church was run by Pastor Joe Nwokoye, who served as the spiritual mentor for the defender. "The lights are going and the sirens and I'm thinking, 'What the f---?!' The window came down in one of them and it's Gordon. He says, 'Jump in my car, we are going down to see Marvin', who was working that evening in the church," Levein added.
Witnessing a spiritual deliverance
Upon entering the venue, both Levein and Brown found themselves in the middle of an intense spiritual ceremony. They had to wait as the pastor attempted to rid worshippers of evil spirits. Levein detailed the surreal scenes: "We had chosen an evening to go along when they were casting out demons. The guys are going up on the stage and Pastor Joe is putting his hand on their heads and there is a whole lot of wailing noises going on and he shoves them and they fall backwards. I am sitting there going, 'What the f*** is going on?' I'm there to meet Marvin and there are people falling about and there is about six people lying on the ground. It was the most bizarre evening I have ever had."
- Getty Images Sport
Life after football for Andrews
Andrews eventually signed for Raith Rovers, stating his decision was guided by his faith. After retiring from football, Andrews transitioned fully into a Christian preacher. He continues to lean into his spiritual calling today, famously offering his services to exorcise haunted houses, proving his battle against demonic forces extends well beyond his playing career.
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