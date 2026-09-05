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Former Arsenal prospect Krystian Bielik escapes punishment after shocking physical altercation with Portsmouth fan
Clash in the stands
According to the Daily Mail, the extraordinary incident occurred in the 70th minute of the match at Fratton Park, with Cardiff trailing 2-0 to their newly promoted hosts. Bielik rushed to retrieve the ball from the touchline as his team desperately chased a late comeback.
Instead of returning the ball, a young Portsmouth supporter threw it over Bielik's head. In immediate retaliation, Bielik reached into the stands and appeared to grab the spectator by the throat. The fan quickly stood up, pushed Bielik away, and appeared to slap the midfielder in the face, sparking outrage among the surrounding home crowd.
Match officials intervene
The altercation caused a significant disruption, with the match paused for three minutes as officials desperately attempted to restore order. Another spectator further escalated the tension by throwing a second ball, which struck Cardiff defender Perry Ng on the back of the head.
Referee Ben Speedie intervened to speak with Portsmouth manager John Mousinho and Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy, alongside the captains from both clubs. Following the delay, stadium security officially ejected the supporter involved in the initial confrontation with Bielik. The match eventually resumed, ending in a 2-0 victory for Portsmouth thanks to goals from Conor Shaughnessy and Marezi.
Escaping immediate punishment
Despite the physical nature of the clash, Bielikremarkably avoided any further punishment from the referee during the game. Bielik had already received a yellow card in the ninth minute but was not shown a second yellow or a straight red card for his role in the touchline scuffle.
He was eventually substituted in stoppage time as Cardiff slumped to another disappointing defeat. Cardiff remain in the relegation zone, sitting in 22nd place after failing to secure a single victory in their opening five league fixtures, while Portsmouth climbed to 13th in the table.
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Potential disciplinary action
While Bielik escaped immediate sanction on the pitch, he could still face retrospective disciplinary action from the Football Association. The FA are likely to thoroughly review the match footage to determine if a fine or a lengthy ban is appropriate. Both clubs have yet to issue official statements regarding the incident, but further investigations are expected.
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