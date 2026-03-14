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FIFA World Cup DAZNGOAL
Redazione Calciomercato

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Football and Finance – 2026 World Cup: matches on DAZN to be shown in pubs and bars too

Latest news on the World Cup broadcast.

The 2026 World Cup is fast approaching. The World Cup matches will be broadcast on DAZN, with a selection of them shown free-to-air on Rai. The platform has secured the broadcasting rights for the general public and is on the verge of doing the same for commercial venues. As reported by Calcio e Finanza, DAZN will indeed be the exclusive broadcaster of the matches in bars, restaurants and public venues. 

The deal has not yet been officially confirmed, but, according to the publication specialising in football and economics, negotiations are in their final stages. It is worth noting that DAZN will stream all 104 matches of the tournament live, with a total investment, together with Rai, ofaround €160 million.

  • This would not, in any case, be a new development for OTT streaming in public venues. Last summer, DAZN already broadcast all the matches of the 2025 Club World Cup in commercial establishments.

    It is not yet clear whether DAZN will seek to share the commercial offering for the public with potential partners. The platform that broadcasts Serie A will, in fact, have to decide whether to keep the World Cup entirely to itself or to distribute it with other players (as it did with Mediaset for the Club World Cup). In this case, however, the collaboration would be limited to streaming, as free-to-air broadcasting will be the preserve of Rai.

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