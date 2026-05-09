Goal.com
Live
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Seattle Sounders fans GFXGOAL
Staff Writer

Food trucks, marches to the match, and the best scarves in the league - Why Seattle Sounders have one of the most passionate fanbases in MLS

Seattle Sounders FC
FEATURES
Major League Soccer

In the second instalment of Matchday Ready presented by Dawn, GOAL takes a look at one of the league’s most passionate supporters with the Seattle Sounders.

There are loads of good fans in MLS - for all kinds of reasons. Some of the founding clubs started strong and have stuck around. Some of the newer guys have come in, established themselves, and bred their own traditions quickly.

Seattle doesn’t quite fall into either category. Sure, they’re an expansion franchise that started play in 2009. But they have a longer history than that. The original Sounders, of the now-defunct NASL, played in front of tens of thousands of fans from 1974 to 1983. So, by now, they feel a bit older. Something has grown here, something that takes inspiration from Europe yet is certainly unique. 

The Sounders still technically play their football in an NFL stadium. But the atmosphere, vibe, and noise there make it feel like a tiny enclosed space you’d find anywhere in Europe. Seattle, in short, can support like the best of them. 

In Seattle, matchday starts long before kickoff. For Matchday Ready presented by Dawn, we linked up with Elischa Edouard to see how the party comes together - and how it gets cleaned up. With Dawn Powerwash, tackling post-grill grease is no longer a chore. It’s as simple as spray, wipe, rinse, cutting through 99 percent of grease and grime in half the time. Because in Seattle, the focus should stay on the food, the fans, and the football - not the cleanup.

Yet, what makes Seattle’s fans truly special - what separates them from the rest? GOAL takes a deeper look, hitting the scene to see how supporters keep their looks sharp week after week.

  • Seattle Sounders 2Getty

    What makes Seattle fans unique?

    It all feels very European. Almost all MLS fanbases borrow something from somewhere, and the Sounders looked to Europe for their influences. They are loud, they pinch some traditions from around the world, and routinely manage to draw in some of the biggest crowds in the league.

    Seattle fans are notoriously passionate - especially in the NFL. And they are no different when it comes to the beautiful game.

    • Advertisement
  • Seattle Sounders fansGetty

    Where do fans meet before the game?

    Every game, those in green meet in Occidental Park, three blocks North of Lumen Field. It’s more or less mandatory that you have a jersey on. Scarves are also preferred. Of course, there’s food involved, too - there always has to be with soccer.

    Food carts are a staple. Hot dogs are fan favorites. An hour before kickoff, the fans partake in a “march to the match” similar to that in Dutch football. It’s a sort of emphatic stroll, a saunter to the stadium complete with drums, chants, and as much noise as possible.

  • Seattle Sounders 5Getty

    What do they do after the game?

    Stick around after full time. If the result goes the right way, the team will often parade around the stadium, thank the fans, and sign autographs. 

    After that, the Sounders’ marching band plays on the stairs on the North side of the stadium. The bar scene, meanwhile, is pretty active. There are plenty of good options nearby, and fans are often found flocking for a bite or a beverage - or six - when the final whistle goes. Whatever food there’s left to eat? Well, that’s an option too. The food carts are back, and the cycle repeats. And they don't have to worry about the clean up because they know Dawn has them covered.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Major League Soccer
Seattle Sounders FC crest
Seattle Sounders FC
SEA
San Diego FC crest
San Diego FC
SDI