Following its withdrawal from golf, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the PIF, has secured a new mega-sponsorship deal in football

The sovereign wealth fund's recent withdrawal from the controversial LIV Golf Tour, and the subsequent halt to its multi-billion-dollar backing, has caused a stir. LIV will now only receive financial support for the remainder of the season, until the end of August. "The substantial investments required by LIV Golf in the long term are no longer compatible with the current phase of PIF's investment strategy," the statement read.

PIF recently unveiled its 2026–2030 strategy, which makes no mention of sport. Saudi Arabia has poured money into football, Formula 1, boxing, tennis, esports and golf in recent years, and last year the kingdom was chosen to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.