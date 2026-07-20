'Turning strangers into friends' - FIFA's World Cup final had Shakira, Justin Bieber and Donald Trump, but soccer got lost in the spectacle

The real festivities started the night before, though. Parts of New York City flooded on Saturday as torrential rain fell. Yet that did little to dampen the celebrations of Argentina fans that descended on Times Square.

There are five Argentina songs. None of them last more than two minutes, but for hours, thousands cycled between the quintet, drums banging throughout the afternoon and into the night. The heavier the rainfall became, the louder they chanted. New York Police shut down the party at 11 p.m.

The next morning, the remnants were still there: the odd empty beer can, paper of blue and white, a little more rubbish than usual. And it was there that the fans first congregated. Times Square before noon is a weird place, especially on a Sunday. Here, there was a suggestion of soccer fandom. New Yorkers wearing Spain shirts filmed TikTok dances in front of LED screens. The halal carts blasted Cumbia. There were jerseys of pretty much every nation: Argentina, Spain, Germany, Scotland, England. A lone fan sat at a dirty table, cradling a coffee while wearing a Christian Pulisic USMNT kit.

Traveling to the stadium was going to be tricky this summer, we were told. But the journey from Penn Station to the Meadowlands themselves has been relatively comfortable for most of the tournament - if a bit sterile. There was some action, though. A collective of artists and organizers printed out mock red cards, emblazoned with the slogan "unitas mundi" and encouraged fans to wave them in protest of Donald Trump. On the train itself, the Argentina fans made a good account of themselves. The chants were out in full force (even if 'anyone who doesn't jump is Spanish' is quite hard to pull off on a moving train).

Tickets were going for around $7,000 on the resale market in the hours leading up to the final, yet there were still some milling around the parking lot hoping to buy and sell. One Argentina fan told GOAL that he had flown from Miami to Baltimore on the promise of a ticket - only to find that it wasn't available upon arrival (he watched the game from the parking lot outside the stadium).