'Turning strangers into friends' - FIFA's World Cup final had Shakira, Justin Bieber and Donald Trump, but soccer got lost in the spectacle

Oh yeah, there was football, too.
The game was a drab affair. This was perhaps always likely to be a bit of a strange fixture. Spain are a technical side that lack pace, but can keep the ball more effectively than anyone. They also have the best defense at the tournament. It's a deadly cocktail - if not necessarily a thrilling one. If they were to beat Argentina, it would have to be death by 1,000 six-yard passes.
Argentina, meanwhile, rely heavily on a 39-year-old who has won eight Ballons d'Or - and have few other options. Put more simply: stop Messi, and you stop Argentina. And that was more or less what happened. Sort of. One side tried to play football here. The other did not. Yet Spain - generously here to play a sport of sorts - were largely toothless in front of goal. This is an interesting side, full of creativity, but lacking in a deadly finisher. Lamine Yamal was lively. Dani Olmo did some nice things. Rodri patrolled the midfield. But a killer blow wasn't dealt through 90 minutes.
Meanwhile, Argentina resorted to kicking Spain - and the referee was surprisingly generous for electing not to blow the whistle. A minority Spanish crowd made their feelings known in both words and gestures, but it wasn't until the 93rd minute that the referee cracked. Enzo Fernandez, who had been bold in his tackling after picking up a yellow, went in two-footed on Pau Cubarsi. The referee had no choice.
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni admitted that it was probably the right call in the end.
"The first yellow card could have been avoided. I tried to speak in my broken English to appeal, but nothing to criticize," he said after the game.
Ferran Torres played hero on the day, bashing home from 10 yards after Argentina's defense finally caved in the 106th minute. Messi barely had a kick. A majority Argentina crowd barely made noise until they decided, rudely, to whistle Spain's trophy presentation.