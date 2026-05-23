FC Bayern's interest in Yann Bisseck is intensifying. Fabrizio Romano previously revealed that the German record champions were monitoring the 25-year-old centre-back's situation at Inter Milan, though he was not the only defensive target. Now *La Gazzetta dello Sport* has added fresh details.

According to the report, Inter have placed a €40 million valuation on the German international, who will not be travelling to the World Cup, and have already identified two potential replacements. One is Tarik Muharemovic of Sassuolo, a product of Juventus' academy who is widely regarded as a rising star. The second option is Oumar Solet of Udinese, who has long been linked with a move to the Nerazzurri.

Francesco Acerbi and Matteo Darmian are still expected to leave this summer, while Alessandro Bastoni now looks set to stay after a move to Barcelona fell through.

The 25-year-old has recently switched agents to Giovanni Branchini, feeding the rumour mill, and has established himself in the back three alongside Manuel Akanji and Bastoni under new manager Cristian Chivu after a difficult start to the season. However, should Inter press ahead with signing Muharemovic and Solet, they would need to raise funds. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Inter would not block Bisseck's exit, despite his contract running until 2029, because the club needs funds to complete those signings.

Bayern have been focusing on right-back, with Givairo Read of Feyenoord Rotterdam their top target, but centre-back could now come into focus. Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah remain first-choice, yet there is scope for change behind them.

On the one hand, Min-Jae Kim has long been earmarked for sale and is expected to depart for €25 million, per kicker, with Fenerbahce already in talks. Hiroki Ito could also leave after two injury-hit seasons if a suitable offer arrives, with tz reporting a €20 million asking price.

Bisseck is seen as a potential double-solution: he can slot in at centre-back or, if needed, slide over to right-back.

A similar scenario – but on the left – could emerge if Bayern pursued Josko Gvardiol from Manchester City. Sport1 claims the Croatian is considering a summer exit and views Bayern as an attractive destination.

However, Bayern already have Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah and Alphonso Davies nailed down for the long term at centre-back and left-back, so the move would need careful weighing. Internal doubts over Davies's fitness have opened space for Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanisic to impress as cover. Beyond these options, Bayern are also monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Nathaniel Brown.