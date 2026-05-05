FC Bayern Munich news and rumours: The club has suffered an embarrassing fan-shop blunder-a jersey mishap

Shortly before Tuesday's decisive Champions League semi-final second leg, FC Bayern unveiled their new 2026/27 home kit on Monday. The side will debut the strip as early as Wednesday, when they face Paris Saint-Germain.

However, a quick look at the club store caused surprise, as a Kingsley Coman shirt was still on sale—even though the Frenchman has not played for the club for almost nine months. The anomaly was caused by a technical glitch on the website of the club's kit supplier and shareholder, Adidas.

There, the brand-new shirt was mistakenly offered for sale bearing the winger's name and his old number 11. Yet his spell on the Isar has long since ended.

The forward, whose decisive 2020 header against PSG had secured the Champions League title for Bayern, departed Munich in August 2025 after a decade and joined Al-Nassr for around €30 million, where he now lines up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.