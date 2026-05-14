Saudi Arabian clubs usually target players or managers, but now club officials are also drawing attention. According to a report in the Saudi sports newspaper *Arriyadiyah*, one of the kingdom's largest media outlets, Al-Ittihad has approached Max Eberl of FC Bayern Munich and already held talks with the German record champions' sporting director. Last season's Saudi champions want to appoint the 52-year-old as head of their sporting project.

Talks have reportedly stalled over differing views on the club's sporting vision and future strategy, prompting Al-Ittihad to consider alternative candidates, though no names have been disclosed.

Eberl's contract with FC Bayern runs until 2027, and while the sporting director has said he can see himself staying in Munich long-term, his future at the club remains unresolved. According to kicker, Bayern's supervisory board plans to review the entire management team, including Eberl, at a late-May meeting. "I've always said I want to do my job here. People should evaluate my work. If they think I'm doing a good job, then I'm also prepared to stay here at Bayern for longer," Eberl recently told DAZN.

Eberl took charge at Bayern in March 2024; after early criticism over squad planning, he has recently regained favour through shrewd signings such as Michael Olise and Luis Diaz, both of whom have been welcomed in Munich.

Rumours of a strained relationship with sporting director Christoph Freund have only fanned the flames. According to kicker, their differences have even intensified recently, and the hoped-for leadership partnership—modelled on the Uli Hoeneß-Karl-Heinz Rummenigge era—has yet to materialise; the magazine described the pairing as a "forced marriage".

Sport1 also reports internal criticism of Eberl's handling of contract negotiations, with some officials claiming he is too influenced by agents and too accommodating at the table. Critics claim he lacks the necessary toughness, instead taking a "too soft" approach that has driven up transfer costs and tarnished the club's bargaining reputation.