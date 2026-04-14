FC Bayern Munich news and rumours: Is the release clause now invalid? Fresh details have surfaced regarding Nico Schlotterbeck’s contract extension

Nico Schlotterbeck’s new BVB contract includes a release clause that does not apply to FC Bayern Munich.

Sky has confirmed the rumours: the centre-back could leave Borussia Dortmund after the upcoming World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico for a fixed transfer fee of €60 million; however, this clause is reportedly only intended to apply to a select group of clubs.

The German champions are not among them. The record champions have shown only tentative interest in the 26-year-old, mainly as insurance should Min-Jae Kim depart for Italy; in that scenario, Munich would likely return to the market to reinforce the back line, despite having suitable options in Hiroki Ito and Josip Stanisic.

Real Madrid is reported to be among the clubs covered by the release clause, as the Spanish champions continue to seek a high-caliber centre-back.

David Alaba’s deal expires at the end of the season and is unlikely to be extended, while Antonio Rüdiger’s contract runs only until June 2026, leaving his future uncertain.

Schlotterbeck only recently extended his BVB deal to 2031, but the new terms include an exit clause that can be triggered as early as after the World Cup.

During Dortmund’s weekend home fixture against Bayer 04 Leverkusen, the 26-year-old was booed—a clear reaction to what supporters saw as a hypocritical declaration of loyalty.