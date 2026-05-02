FC Bayern Munich News and Rumours – "I love this player": FCB identified as a far more affordable option than Anthony Gordon

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Dietmar Hamann says he would target Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona, rather than Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United, to strengthen the club's attack.

The German record champions should "100 per cent" pursue Rashford, Hamann stressed on BetKing, adding, "I love this player and think he's brilliant." Rashford's ability to slot in anywhere in attack is a major asset.

"If I were Bayern Munich, I would have much preferred him (Rashford, ed.) to Anthony Gordon," explained Hamann, who played 143 competitive matches for FCB in the 1990s. Newcastle striker Gordon remains one of the top candidates for Bayern, who are looking to sign a new winger this summer. For Gordon, who could slot in on the left wing or serve as a backup to centre-forward Harry Kane, Bayern would probably need to pay around €80 million in transfer fees.

Rashford could also fill both roles and would cost significantly less. The 28-year-old is currently on loan at Barça from Manchester United until the end of the season, and the Spanish champions can reportedly sign him permanently for just €30 million. Whether cash-strapped Barcelona will exercise that option remains to be seen, and Rashford's long-term future at United—where he is under contract until 2028—remains uncertain.

At Barça, he has rejuvenated his career, delivering 13 goals and 13 assists in 45 appearances despite losing his place in Hansi Flick's starting XI.