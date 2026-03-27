Goal.com
Live
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Thomas MüllerGetty Images
redaktion@sid.de (SID-Redaktion)

Translated by

FC Bayern Munich, news and rumours: Could Thomas Müller one day become sporting director at FC Bayern? "If a door was just ajar and I wanted to go through it…"

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
Freiburg vs Bayern Munich
M. Neuer
Thomas Muller
M. Olise

Thomas Müller hasn’t ruled out a return to FC Bayern Munich. Uli Hoeneß pokes fun at Liverpool FC. News and rumours about FCB.

More news and articles on FC Bayern:

  • If Manuel Neuer retires: Will the German World Cup goalkeeper become Jonas Urbig’s backup at Bayern Munich?
  • Goalkeeper crisis strikes again at FC Bayern! Jonas Urbig leaves the DFB squad
  • Official: Bayern Munich extend contracts with duo and send a strong signal
  • Thomas MüllerGetty Images

    FC Bayern, News: Müller does not rule out a role at FC Bayern

    Thomas Müller’s future at FC Bayern Munich continues to be a hot topic of discussion – and the veteran himself is now adding fuel to the fire. A role off the pitch seems entirely conceivable for the 36-year-old, even though he is deliberately keeping all his options open.

    Müller is currently still under contract with the Vancouver Whitecaps, where he enjoys a significantly greater sporting role than he did most recently in Munich. Whilst he was often only called upon as a substitute at the record champions, in Canada he is once again one of the key figures on the pitch.

    The 2014 World Cup winner is deliberately leaving his future plans open. On the talk show Bestbesetzung on MagentaSport, he made it clear that he did not want to commit himself – though he by no means ruled out a return to Munich. “I’m not one to rule anything out. I generally just let things come my way,” said Müller. At the same time, he hinted that he would actively seize opportunities: “If a door was just ajar and I wanted to go through it, I’ve managed to do that time and again in the past.”

    A specific role – such as sporting director – is not currently on the cards, but internally, Müller is regarded as a potential candidate for a future role due to his experience and identification with the club. The decisive factor here is likely to be whether he himself sees the right time and possesses the necessary skills to fulfil such a role.

    Müller, however, takes a much clearer stance on another issue: a possible return to the national team. He categorically rules out a comeback. When asked about it, he replied succinctly: "Yes, zero." And he also had clear words for national team manager Julian Nagelsmann: "Well, if he calls me, he’s got a screw loose."

    • Advertisement
  • OliseGetty Images

    FC Bayern, News: Hoeneß mocks Liverpool

    Speculation surrounding a potential mega-transfer for Michael Olise is currently causing a stir – but FC Bayern Munich remain unfazed. Honorary President Uli Hoeneß, in particular, has now made it clear that selling the attacking star is not on the cards, despite the record-breaking sums being bandied about.

    Rumours have recently been circulating that Liverpool FC are prepared to put around 200 million euros on the table for the French international. However, at the data:unplugged AI festival, Hoeneß made it unmistakably clear that the Munich club would not be thinking of letting their key player go – and even poked a bit of fun at Liverpool: "If that’s true – though I don’t believe it is – Liverpool have spent 500 million this year and are having a very poor season. So we won’t be helping them play better next year."

    Olise, who has played a central role for the record champions since his move in 2024, has long since established himself as a world-class player with his strong performances. This season too, with 16 goals and 27 assists in 39 matches, he remains one of the defining figures in Bayern’s play. Interest from other top clubs is correspondingly high – alongside Liverpool, Real Madrid are also frequently mentioned as potential suitors.

    For Hoeneß, however, it is not the potential transfer fee that is the priority, but sporting success and the importance to the fans: "We play this game for our fans. We have 430,000 members, we have many millions of fans all over the world, and it is of little use to them if we have 200 million in the bank and play worse football every Saturday because of it."

    The sporting management team led by Max Eberl also sees no cause for concern. “Michael has a contract with us until 2029, with no release clause – we’re relaxed,” FC Bayern’s sporting director recently told Sport Bild.

  • FC Bayern München v Borussia Mönchengladbach - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern, News: Manuel Neuer turns 40

    Manuel Neuer turns 40 today, 27 March – and can look back on a career that is second to none. For many years, he has been a defining figure not only at FC Bayern but also in the national team, and has decisively changed the game of goalkeeping with his style.

    The greatest moment in a DFB jersey remains, of course, the 2014 World Cup title in Brazil. Back then, Neuer was one of the key players on the road to the title. At club level, too, he has won just about everything there is to win: numerous league titles with FC Bayern and two Champions League triumphs in 2013 and 2020.

    And yet, it remains unclear what the future holds for him. Neuer is working on his comeback following his injury, but is taking his time before making a decision about his future. Carry on or call it a day? That is precisely the question that remains – particularly at FC Bayern. Behind the scenes, the record champions are already discussing possible scenarios, with Oliver Baumann also being touted as a potential option.

    Happy 40th birthday, Manuel Neuer!

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FC Bayern, News: Upamecano sent off in France's impressive victory over Brazil

    Despite a red card for Bayern Munich’s defensive stalwart Dayot Upamecano, the French national team has made a promising start to the World Cup year. The Equipe tricolore won the prestigious friendly against record world champions Brazil 2–1 (1–0) in Foxborough, Massachusetts, despite being a man down for 35 minutes.

    Superstar Kylian Mbappé (32') and former Bundesliga striker Hugo Ekitiké (65') scored for the World Cup runners-up in this rematch of the 1998 World Cup final. Upamecano, who like his club teammate Michael Olise had been in France’s starting line-up, was sent off ten minutes after the break for a rough foul. The Selecao, who were without their veteran star Neymar, who had not been selected, could only reduce the deficit through Bremer twelve minutes before the final whistle.

    Both France and Brazil will each have one more opportunity to test their form for this summer’s World Cup during their US tours. France face Colombia in Landover, Maryland, on Sunday, before Brazil take on Croatia in Orlando, Florida, two days later.

    At the World Cup finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada, France will play their group matches against Norway, Senegal and a play-off participant yet to be determined. Under the guidance of their star Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil must hold their own against Haiti, Morocco and Scotland in the group stage. (SID)

  • FC Bayern Munich, Fixtures: FCB's upcoming matches

    Date

    Time

    Match

    Saturday, 4 April

    3.30 pm

    SC Freiburg v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)

    Tuesday, 7 April

    9.00 pm

    Real Madrid v FC Bayern (Champions League)

    Saturday, 11 April

    6.30 pm

    FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)

    Wednesday, 15 April

    9.00 pm

    FC Bayern v Real Madrid (Champions League)

    Sunday, 19 April

    5.30 pm

    FC Bayern v VfB Stuttgart (Bundesliga)

Bundesliga
Freiburg crest
Freiburg
SCF
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB