Ex-Premier League star claims Declan Rice one of SIX Arsenal players who 'didn't turn up' in Man City defeat

While Man City's tactical brilliance earned plaudits, former Premier League striker Troy Deeney believes the result was more a reflection of Arsenal’s internal failures. Speaking on CBS Sports, Deeney was ruthless in his assessment of the individual performances within Arteta’s ranks, suggesting that several marquee names went missing when the pressure was at its highest.

“We talk about how great Manchester City are, but you have to say Noni Madueke didn’t turn up, Martin Zubimendi didn’t turn up, Martin Odegaard didn’t turn up, Cristhian Mosquera didn’t turn up, Piero Hincapie didn’t turn up,” Deeney remarked.