Ex-Brazil star brutally claims Neymar would be a 'headless chicken' if put in PSG vs Bayern Munich thriller & 'doesn't deserve' to play at 2026 World Cup

Neymar’s hopes of leading Brazil into the 2026 World Cup have been called into serious question following a disappointing performance for Santos against San Lorenzo in the Copa Sudamericana. Speaking on UOL News Esporte, former Selecao forward Casagrande highlighted the massive gulf between Neymar's current physical state and the elite standards of European football seen in this week's instant Champions League classic between PSG and Bayern.

He said: "Take Neymar, this one who played against San Lorenzo, take this Neymar and throw him into the middle of the pitch for PSG and Bayern Munich. How do you see him on the pitch? Take what he did, take his intensity and put it there in PSG and Bayern Munich. He would be like a headless chicken, looking here and there - he wouldn't get the ball. There is no way to look at it and say that Neymar is capable of playing in the World Cup."