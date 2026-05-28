European Player of the Year: Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and GOAL's top 50 footballers of the 2025-26 season - ranked

Both finalists boast a number of players who have enjoyed impressive campaigns, with some of the continent's very best set to do battle in Hungary. But they are not the only teams or individuals to have thrived over the course of the 2025-26 campaign.

Bayern Munich and Inter won domestic doubles in Germany and Italy, respectively, while Barcelona saw off Real Madrid's challenge in La Liga. There were fairy-tale stories, too, with Como and Real Betis, among others, earning Champions League qualification for next season, while Lens and Real Sociedad ended long trophy droughts by winning cup competitions.

But who were the most outstanding individuals among all this team success? FootballCo writers and editors from around Europe have casted their votes - here is the top 50 based on that process: