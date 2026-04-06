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Arsenal FC v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

€100 million! Why are Real Madrid and Arsenal battling it out for Leverkusen’s star player?

Sporting CP vs Arsenal
Sporting CP
Arsenal
Champions League
Arsenal vs Bournemouth
Bournemouth
Premier League
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid vs Girona
Girona
LaLiga
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen
Borussia Dortmund
Bayer Leverkusen
Bundesliga
C. Kofane
Portugal
England
Spain
Germany
Cameroon

"... the best young striker in Europe"!

One of the gems of the German league has caught the eye of Europe’s top clubs, in a move that could soon change his future, having recently demonstrated his ability to perform at an exceptional level despite a relatively modest start.

We are talking about Bayer Leverkusen star Christian Kofani (19), about whom little is known, but it is likely that the German side have discovered a gem and may have to fight to keep him next summer.

The young Cameroonian joined Bayer Leverkusen for just €5.25 million from Spanish side Albaseti.  

  • The discovery of Leverkusen

    Before joining Albaseti, Kofani had not played a single minute of professional football, but he quickly established himself in the Spanish side and scored eight goals in the Spanish second division, before moving to Germany and becoming a key player in the Leverkusen squad.

    Kofani is currently valued at €40 million on Transfermarkt, and has also put in impressive performances in the Champions League, prompting several major clubs to keep a close eye on him, notably Arsenal and Real Madrid.

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  • Extremely rare characteristics

    After a period of adjustment in the Bundesliga, Kofani has gone from being an influential substitute to a regular starter. He has started 10 of his 27 appearances, including five in the last seven matches. He has scored five goals and provided four assists in the Bundesliga, ranking fifth among teenagers in terms of goal contributions.

    “It isn’t necessarily his goal-scoring that sets Kofani apart, but the way he uses his body and physical strength to create space for his teammates. That’s what makes him an exceptional player and a rare find. Coaches always say: you can’t teach players physical toughness, and that’s a quality he possesses. His physical battles are very intense, and his understanding of the movements of the players around him is at a level beyond his years (19 years old).”

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  • The big clubs' race... a huge deal!

    Bayer Leverkusen values Kofani at around €60–70 million should he be sold this summer, a figure that may deter some clubs given his lack of experience so far.

    Nevertheless, Kofani remains an intriguing prospect and has been monitored by several Premier League clubs. German reports suggest that Real Madrid are interested in him, whilst Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on his development.

    The player’s agent, Eric Debolo, confirmed Arsenal’s interest, stating that Kofani is currently the best young striker in Europe: “Yes, Arsenal’s interest is genuine. Manager Mikel Arteta likes him a lot and there is direct contact between me and the club. He is a €100 million player, and with him, Arsenal will have a top-class striker for the next ten years.”

    He added: “Right now, he is the best striker under 21 in Europe and the most complete; he is quick, technical, defends well and is strong in the air.”

    Bayer Leverkusen remain in contention for a European spot this season, but Kofani could be the latest talent the club sells for a huge fee.

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