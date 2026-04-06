€100 million! Why are Real Madrid and Arsenal battling it out for Leverkusen’s star player?

One of the gems of the German league has caught the eye of Europe’s top clubs, in a move that could soon change his future, having recently demonstrated his ability to perform at an exceptional level despite a relatively modest start.

We are talking about Bayer Leverkusen star Christian Kofani (19), about whom little is known, but it is likely that the German side have discovered a gem and may have to fight to keep him next summer.

The young Cameroonian joined Bayer Leverkusen for just €5.25 million from Spanish side Albaseti.