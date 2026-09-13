Enzo Maresca defends Erling Haaland goal and questions Bruno Fernandes after Man City beat United

Man City faced an uphill battle when Phil Foden was dismissed in the first half, but the team rallied to secure a vital win. The victory sparked passionate celebrations from Maresca on the touchline.

"It is the emotion of the derby after [winning with] 10 men. It is always nice to win with 10 men but a derby is a special game for everybody. I was happy and I think it was a normal reaction," Maresca explained when speaking to BBC Match of the Day following the fierce encounter.