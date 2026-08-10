England recall for Jack Grealish? What Man City-owned winger needs in 2026-27 after ‘soul-destroying’ injury during Everton loan

Back in the summer of 2021, Grealish became the most expensive player in British football and the first Premier League star to move for a nine-figure transfer fee when leaving boyhood club Aston Villa and heading to the Etihad Stadium for £100 million ($135m).

His second season with the Citizens delivered Treble glory, as he became a Champions League winner, but Pep Guardiola’s methods were considered to be reining in his creative expression. By the end of the 2024-25 campaign, Grealish had registered just 17 goals through 157 appearances.

He had started to slip down the pecking order under demanding Catalan coach Guardiola, leading to a loan spell at Everton being sanctioned. A bright start to life on Merseyside delivered a Premier League Player of the Month award, but an unfortunate foot injury brought his season to a premature conclusion in January - with a stress fracture requiring surgery.

World Cup dreams died at that point for a man with 39 senior caps to his name, while the Toffees opted against taking up a £50m ($67m) purchase option - hoping that asking price could be reduced during summer talks with City. No deal has been done as yet.