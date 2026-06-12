Beth Mead signs for Man City! England star pens three-year deal with new Women's Super League champions to reunite with partner Vivianne Miedema after Arsenal exit

Speaking about her move to Manchester, Mead said: "I’m very proud to be here. Obviously, City had an amazing season last year and I am excited to start a new chapter here. I think the way City plays suits me really well, and I feel like it can get something extra out of my game. Speaking to the manager, I think it was a place where I think I can really fit into, help and bring a different dynamic to the team, so it was a no-brainer for me."

Therese Sjogran, City's director of football, added: "Beth’s achievements in the game speak for themselves, so we’re delighted to bring her to the club. Winning the double last season was a special chapter in our history, but it’s one we want to build on in the coming seasons. Signing a player of Beth’s quality and calibre can only help that happen. She’s shown what it takes to consistently perform on the kind of big stages we want to regularly be competing at, so she’ll be a brilliant addition to our already impressive squad of players."