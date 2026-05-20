End-of-season reviews at BVB: Karim Adeyemi slumps badly – Samuele Inacio is set to become a special player

Borussia Dortmund have wrapped up their 47-game campaign and are now entering the summer break. Under coach Niko Kovac, BVB secured 28 victories and suffered ten defeats, posting a 98:59 goal difference. In the Bundesliga, the Westphalians comfortably finished second. Their early exit from the Champions League play-offs and the DFB-Pokal round of 16 marred their record. Below is the report card for the Black and Yellows' first-team players.

Note: Players with fewer than 600 minutes played do not receive a rating.